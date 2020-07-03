Defence stocks rally as MoD approves military purchases worth Rs 38,900 cr

-
ALSO READ
Defence manufacturers' stocks surge as Centre hikes FDI limit to 74%
Bharat Dynamics surges 16% as profit jumps 2-fold in Q4 to Rs 310 crore
FMCG shares in focus; Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India near record highs
Hindustan Aeronautics surges 17% in two days, hits fresh 52-week high
FMCG shares gain on govt's relief package; Marico, Godrej Consumer up 8%
-
The ministry said procurement from Russia and upgrade of MiG-29s would cost about Rs 7,418 crore, while Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) would build the Sukhoi-30MKI fighters in Nashik for an estimated Rs 10,730 crore. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
Following the news report, HAL's stock rallied 10 per cent to Rs 849 on the BSE on the back of heavy volumes. It was trading close to its 52-week high price of Rs 896, touched on January 22, 2020.
Besides, Bharat Dynamics hit a 52-week high of Rs 374, up 12 per cent on the BSE. The stock has rallied 29 per cent already in the ongoing week after the company's net profit more-than-doubled at Rs 309.72 crore in March quarter (Q4FY20) on the back of strong operational income. The state-owned defence company had logged profit of Rs 124.12 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 64 per cent to Rs 1,435 crore from Rs 877 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
In the month of May, the government hiked foreign direct investment (FDI) via automatic route from 49 per cent to 74 per cent as part of reforms in the defence sector to boost the government's Make in India campaign.
Walchandnagar Industries, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Forge and Apollo Micro Systems, and other stocks which are engaged in defence business were also gained in the range of 3 per cent to 10 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.54 per cent at 36,038 points at 12:40 pm.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU