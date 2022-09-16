Derivatives analyst Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Granules India

-
ALSO READ
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread on HCL Tech for August
What drove the bull run in the markets last week?
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread on Bandhan Bank
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread on BEL for July expiry
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread on L&T
-
Derivative Strategy
Bull Spread Strategy on Granules India
Buy Granules (29-Sept Expiry) 320 Call at Rs 11 & simultaneously sell 340 CALL at Rs 4
Lot Size 2,000
Cost of the strategy Rs 7 (Rs 14,000 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 26,000, if Granules closes at or above Rs 340 on 29-Sept expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 327
Approx margin required Rs 36,000
Rationale:
-
We have seen long build up in the Granules futures, where we have seen 10 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 4 per cent.
-
Stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes.
-
Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI (10) is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, Indicating strength in the current uptrend.
- Plus DI is trading above minus DI and ADX line is placed above 60 and started rising upwards, Indicating stock price is likely to gather momentum in the coming days.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU