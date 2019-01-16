DHFL, ZEE Entertainment and Mindtree among top stocks to watch

Asian stocks traded mixed in the early trade Wednesday. At 08:57 am, the Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 10.50 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 10,932.50, indicating a flat to negative opening for the domestic stocks.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

DHFL: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has reduced his stake in the company by 0.73 per cent to 2.46 per cent. Jhunjhunwala sold 22.7 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 51cr as per current market price from the last quarter ending September 2018.

ZEE Entertainment: Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) Tuesday reported a 50.56 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 562.76 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, driven by good performance of broadcast business.

MCX: The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday clocked over twofold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.99 crore during the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, on account of strong revenue.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Citibank to avail a loan of Rs 1,100 crore in order to take care of its contractual commitments and strategic objectives. The loan agreement was executed on January 10, with certain CPs (commercial papers) for disbursal being fulfilled on January 14, it said.

Earnings today: Companies such as Mindtree, Phillips Carbon Black, 5Paisa Capital, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, HT Media, DCB Bank are slated to announce their December quarter results later in the day.

KPIT Tech: The company's board approved allotting 7.7 crore equity shares to National Engineering Industries and Central India Industries in 9:22 ratio. On November 29, NCLT had approved merger of KPIT Engineering, KPIT Technologies into Birlasoft.