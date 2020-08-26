Difficulty in beating index a sign of maturity of Indian markets: Expert

JUST IN
"Mid caps and small caps are much more exposed to the uncertainties related to the pandemic, so it would be harder to find value and avoid mistakes"

Ashley Coutinho 

There is limited upside for Indian equities unless we see a slowdown in the spread of the pandemic, says Vidhu Shekhar, country head - India, CFA Institute. In an interview with Ashley Coutinho, he says that stock picking has become harder with the pandemic but the potential reward for stock-picking skills has increased.

Edited excerpts: Retail volumes in the market have shot up in the last few weeks. What do you make of this trend? This seems to be a global trend, with people sitting at home and turning their attention to trading. Modern trading platforms use a variety of ...

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 10:55 IST

