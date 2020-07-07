Distribution platforms look at offering loans against MF units to investors

Mutual fund (MF) platforms and distributors are looking at offering against MF units to investors looking for short-term emergency liquidity, but don't wish to withdraw MF investments planned for the longer-term.



“The facility can help investors in need of short-term capital such as those with temporary cash-flow issues in their businesses or even individual investors, who expect to rebound and don’t want to exit at this stage,” said Gaurav Rastogi, founder and chief executive officer at Kuvera.in, an online investment platform.



Rastogi said the facility had seen strong interest recently amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which had led to economic uncertainty.



Investors can get these at 9-10 per cent interest rate. Experts say small businessmen facing temporary working capital challenges can especially benefit from this facility, as unsecured can typically be in the range of 15-20 per cent interest rate.



Recently, also launched a facility to give loan against MF units. Some of the banks are already offering the loan facility to its customers.



Among online platforms, Zerodha is also planning to soon roll-out loans against securities in a phased manner, which would include lending against MF units.



ETMoney is also looking at entering this space. “We would want to offer loan against MF units, but through our own non-bank financial company (NBFC). The spreads in this this space are not much. So, unless it is done through own NBFC, it may not be a sustainable model,” said Mukesh Kalra, founder and chief executive officer of ET Money.



As such loans are available as overdraft, the borrowers do not have to pay a fixed EMI, but pay interest on the limit utilised and for the number of days it was utilised.



Some advisors also suggest the loan option to investors, as a way to discourage them from fully liquidating their assets.



“Investors can consider such loans as an alternative. Market can rebound and selling at this stage can deny the investors recovery from the potential upside,” said an independent financial advisor (IFA).



However, some of the advisors say that investors should be cautious when considering such a loan. “Loan against MF units can turn tricky if were to correct further. This could lead more margin requirements, interest-obligations and also erode the MF investments,” said Bharat Bagla, an MF distributor.



Experts say investors with long-term funding requirement are better-placed to liquidate the MF units, rather than pay the interest on the borrowing.



Market participants say loan against MF units can emerge as a larger play in the coming months, as banks have turned cautious over loan against shares (LAS) following the Karvy-episode.



“Lenders have become wary after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directed transfer of their collateral to the clients,” said a head of a broking house.