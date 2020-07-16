DMart slips 15% in 4 days, hits over 3-month low on weak Q1 earnings

-
ALSO READ
DMart share sale sees 3 times subscription, investors bid for 45 mn shares
Damani, other DMart promoters to offload 2.3% stake through OFS
Avenue Supermarts dips 6% post Q1 nos; Analysts cut target price up to 34%
Avenue Supermarts hits fresh all-time high, gains 5% in two days
DMart market capitalisation crosses Rs 1.5-trillion mark; stock rises 8.6%
-
Avenue Supermarts shares hit an over three-month low today, trading at its lowest level since March 25, 2020. Thus far in the current week, the stock has fallen 15 per cent, after the company announced its Q1 results on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
The near-term outlook remains challenging given the uncertain scenario and various limitations on store operations due to strict lockdowns enforced by local authorities, which would significantly impact footfalls.
The month of July is being impacted by the second phase of lockdown, with nearly 20 per cent of stores being closed once again. The Non-Grocery category is operating at double-digit like to like (LTL) decline. Thus, there is risk of slow recovery, which could extend well beyond 1HFY21.
Meanwhile, the company’s revenue for the quarter de-grew 33 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,883 crore. High cost of operations and weak sales led EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margins to contract sharply by 740 bps YoY to 2.9 per cent. Profit after tax declined 87.6 per cent YoY to Rs 40.1 crore.
“Nationwide lockdown led to store closures and the restriction of sales to the Essentials category. As a result, revenue witnessed a 34 per cent drop and estimated same-store sales growth (SSSG) fell -55 per cent; the closure of the margin-accretive non-food section dragged down gross margins by ~220 bps, translating to 81 per cent YoY decline in EBITDA,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities said in result update.
“Given its resilient business model and healthy balance sheet, we anticipate the company will tide over the current unprecedented scenario. Of the total QIP proceeds of Rs 4,078 crore, the company has utilised Rs 1,213 crore mainly towards debt reduction”, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said.
At 11:28 am, Avenue Supermarts was trading 6 per cent lower at Rs 2,027 on the BSE, as compared to 0.54 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 1.2 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU