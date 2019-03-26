Do Indian firms get to party with top ratings compared to global peers?

Do Indian companies get to party with top ratings compared to their global peers? Over the last decade, 276 home-grown companies were assigned triple-A billings by credit rating agencies; this compares with the nine given by Standard & Poor’s and 53 by Moody’s.

Given the cloud over ratings in recent times, it may appear local credit rating agencies (CRAs) are into confetti-ratings. But a deeper look at the data shows triple-A in India accounting for only 0.85 per cent of the rated universe of firms, compared to China’s 13 per cent, Taiwan’s 9 per cent, and ...