'Do not see any reason for SIP flows to change course significantly'

After SIP AUMs claimed a fresh high in October this year, retail flows are likely to sustain in 2023 as well. AASHISH SOMAIYAA, chief executive officer, WhiteOak Capital AMC tells Lovisha Darad in an interview that investors can continue and add SIPs or STPs (spread over next six months rather than lump sum) into midcap funds, with a five year time horizon. Edited excerpts:



data shows that equity index funds have underperformed debt index funds over the past four months. What's behind the shift?



While market sentiments drive inflows into equity index funds, existing yields in fixed income drive flows into debt index funds. The flows into debt index funds are driven by target date funds as investors try to clock yields ranging between 7-8 per cent, with a 5-15 years time horizon for maturities.