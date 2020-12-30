Dollar lifts gold amid worries over US Covid-19 relief payments delay

-
ALSO READ
Vaccine, financial relief near as coronavirus ravages US health, economy
US House passes bill to increase Covid-19 stimulus cheques to $2,000
World Coronavirus Dispatch: People with no symptoms can 'spread' virus
Russia's Moscow registers 71 coronavirus deaths, pushing toll to 7,573
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
-
By Nakul Iyer
(Reuters) - Gold inched higher on Wednesday as the dollar eased, while investors weighed a top U.S. Republican leader's decision to postpone a vote on increased pandemic relief payments.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,883.88 per ounce by 0313 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,887.40.
"A weaker dollar is enough to create a small upward momentum for confidence to be maintained in gold," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.
Gaining a greater exposure to gold makes sense in a low-yield and weakening dollar environment, he added.
The dollar index fell 0.2%, hovering close to its lowest level in more than two years, as traders looked past Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision to put off a vote on increasing COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000 from $600.
Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement likely to result from large stimulus measures rolled out this year to cushion the impact of the pandemic.
Investors now await Jan. 5 Georgia runoff elections that will determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate.
Under a Democrat-controlled Senate, fiscal policy is likely to stay loose, which will weigh on the dollar and be bullish for precious metals, Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.
Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continued to soar globally, with the first case of a new infectious virus variant being detected in the United States and new infections hitting a record high in Britain.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.7% to $26.37 an ounce, platinum climbed 1.4% to $1,064.50 and palladium gained 0.8% to $2,346.18.
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU