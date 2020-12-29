US House passes bill to increase Covid-19 stimulus cheques to $2,000

-
-
The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives has passed a bill to meet President Donald Trump's demand for increasing direct coronavirus relief payments to some Americans to USD 2,000, but the measure faces an uphill battle in the Republican-run Senate.
The Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help (CASH) Act of 2020 was passed on Monday by the House with a 275-134 vote.
In a rare holiday House session, 231 Democrats joined 44 of their Republican colleagues in passing the measure.
We are a consumer economy. Putting money into the hands of the American people is a boost to our economy," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
She applauded the vote, saying: "The House and the president are in agreement: we must deliver USD 2,000 cheques to American families struggling the holiday season.
The bill proposes to tweak the nearly USD 1 trillion stimulus package signed into law by Trump on Sunday so that its USD 600 stimulus cheques are increased to USD 2,000.
The bill now heads to the Senate, where it's unclear if Republicans led by Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell will even consider it for a vote, as they claim the increased cheques are too costly.
Trump, who leaves office on January 20, insisted on increasing the payments after his administration struck a deal for the USD 600 cheques as part of a coronavirus relief and government spending package.
"I simply want to get our great people USD 2,000, rather than the measly USD 600 that is now in the bill," Trump tweeted over the weekend.
Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders urged Senate Majority Leader McConnell to immediately hold a vote on CASH Act.
Congressman Tom Cole applauded Trump for urging Congress to deliver more targeted relief to individuals and families in the form of stimulus cheques.
