Don't see major rise in oil prices due to slowing demand, market glut: IEA

The International Agency (IEA) doesn't expect to rise significantly because demand is slowing and there is a glut in global crude markets, its executive director said on Friday.

Electric vehicles are not expected to make a dent on crude demand in India and elsewhere, IEA's Fatih Birol also said, adding that he expects India's to continue rising.

The IEA is reducing its 2019 forecast due to a slowing global economy amid a US-China trade spat, and may cut it again if the global economy and especially China shows further weakness, Birol told Reuters on Thursday.