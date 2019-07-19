JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Energy

Cyient reports worst quarter nos in decade; stock dips 11% to hit 52-wk low
Business Standard

Don't see major rise in oil prices due to slowing demand, market glut: IEA

IEA's Fatih Birol also said that electric vehicles are not expected to make a dent on crude demand in India and elsewhere

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Interim Budget 2019: FM has cheap crude oil to thank for his fiscal record

The International Energy Agency (IEA) doesn't expect oil prices to rise significantly because demand is slowing and there is a glut in global crude markets, its executive director said on Friday.  

Electric vehicles are not expected to make a dent on crude demand in India and elsewhere, IEA's Fatih Birol also said, adding that he expects India's oil demand to continue rising.

The IEA is reducing its 2019 oil demand forecast due to a slowing global economy amid a US-China trade spat, and may cut it again if the global economy and especially China shows further weakness, Birol told Reuters on Thursday.   
First Published: Fri, July 19 2019. 11:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU