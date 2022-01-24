Dreamfolks Services files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

-
-
Airport service aggregator platform Dreamfolks Services Ltd has filed preliminary prospectus with capital markets regulator Sebi to mop-up funds through an initial share-sale.
The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 21,814,200 equity shares by promoters -- Liberatha Peter Kallat, Dinesh Nagpal and Mukesh Yadav, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
The public issue will constitute 41.75 per cent of the post offer paid-up equity share capital of the company.
Dreamfolks facilitates an enhanced airport experience for passengers, leveraging its technology-driven platform.
The company's asset-light business model integrates global card networks operating in India, credit card and debit card issuers and other corporate clients, including airline companies, with various airport lounge operators and other airport related service providers on a unified technology platform.
It facilitates consumers' access to the airport related services like lounges food & beverages, spa, meet & assist airport transfer, transit hotels or nap room access, and baggage transfer services.
Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers to the issue.
