Earnings pressure may intensify for OMCs; HPCL, BPCL, IOCL stocks fall

Investor confidence in public sector oil and gas companies took a battering for the second session in a row as brokerages downgraded the stocks and the rupee plunged further following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) stance on the rupee. After losing 10-12 per cent on the bourses on Thursday post government’s announcement, HPCL, BPCL, IOCL lost another 16-25 per cent on Friday.

ONGC and GAIL also shed 10-16 per cent on worries of the higher proportion of subsidy sharing. The Street is worried as Thursday’s decision asking the refiners to absorb the cost of ...