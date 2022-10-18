Equity MFs favoured over debt funds despite negative stock mkt returns

Despite negative returns generated by the stock over the past one year, investors have continued to favour equity over debt mutual funds (MFs). The number of folios for debt schemes has declined 6 per cent in the 12-month period ended September 2022. On the other hand, equity scheme folios have surged 21 per cent. Passive schemes, which includes exchange traded funds (ETFs) and index funds, have grown the fastest at 56 per cent.