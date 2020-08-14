Escorts, Ashok Leyland: 5 commercial vehicle, tractor makers you can buy

Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASHOKLEY): The counter has reached its resistance level of 200-day moving average (DMA) and 50-weekly moving average (WMA), as per the daily and weekly scales. Going forward, if the range of Rs 63 to Rs 64 is conquered on good volumes, which is also around the 200-DMA and 50 WMA levels, the stock can then hit Rs 80.

There is a strong support at Rs 55 on a closing basis. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed the zero line, which is a signal that Ashok Leyland can gain ground in the weeks ahead. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Escorts Ltd (ESCORTS): After ...