Expect pressure on Indian markets to continue, says Nomura analyst

The correction in Indian is insufficient and there are downside risks given the way macroeconomic data is shaping up, said a Nomura equity strategist.

"The are trying to look through the current stress we see in the macros. There are potential risks to the market. Our estimates assume no major impact on growth and earnings. The market should have been at least 5 per cent lower than it is now. And if we factor in the concerns on growth and earnings, we will expect much more correction,” said Saion Mukherjee, head of India Equity Research at Nomura.

The could correct another 5 per cent to 15 per cent depending on the outlook for growth, he said at the Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022.

The brokerage said though Indian corporate earning is satisfactory, but there are concerns for growth and interest rates. Events since the start of the year have aggravated those concerns. Domestic markets have come off by 10 per cent from their October 2021 peak, India has still an outperformer when it comes to post-Covid performance.

The consensus is not that pessimistic as is expected to be under control over time. "And the spread between earnings and bond yield also indicates some level of overvaluation at the aggregate market levels,” said Mukherjee.

Mukherjee said for FY23 and FY24, the consensus expectation is an earnings growth closer to 14 per cent. He added that financials are likely to contribute to earnings growth.

Apart from financials, Mukherjee said the brokerage is bullish on industrials and infrastructure as the concerns on commodity price rise have been factored and valuations are not expensive. Telecom due to its high earnings visibility and valuation comfort. And Pharma stocks as the sector's revenue growth is less dependent on broader growth.

Nomura is bearish on autos as volumes can disappoint in the midst of an economic slowdown. And steel because of the weakness in local and global demand.

Mukherjee said that though foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows have been volatile, they were countered by solid domestic inflows. Nomura's Nifty target is 16,900 based on 17 times one year forward earnings, leaving very little room for gains from the current levels.