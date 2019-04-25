Exposure of over Rs 1,300 cr to IL&FS, Essel worries fixed maturity plans

The mutual fund (MF) industry’s troubles with stressed groups could remain for now, with 44 fixed maturity plans (FMPs) exposed to groups such as Essel and Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) maturing by the June quarter next year. According to experts, the repayment concerns are more around the Essel and IL&FS groups as compared to other stressed groups.

These FMPs have Rs 1,300 crore of exposure to these groups’ entities. “MFs have not yet fully provided for all entities related to the IL&FS group. In addition, no markdown has been taken on ...