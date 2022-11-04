JUST IN
F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends this F&O trading strategy in Vedanta
GNFC, Deepak Fertilisers can soar up to 35%, hint charts; avoid Chambal
LIC, Indiabulls Housing Finance struggle on charts; HDFC eyes Rs 2,700-mark
Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends Buy on KIMS, United Spirits
Pharma shares may turnaound soon; Cipla, Sun Pharma, Granules can gain 20%
Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Astral, Just Dial on dips; Check Why
Angle One, MOFSL: Here's what tech charts suggest for brokerage stocks
Flying high! SBI, BoB, Canara Bank poised for up to 18% rally, charts show
Mehul Kothari is bullish on Voltas, Aegis Logistics; check why
PNB, BHEL, IDFC among top mid-, smallcap stocks that can rally up to 25%
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical
Is geopolitics a bigger worry for markets than rate hikes?
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends this F&O trading strategy in Vedanta

The derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends buying Vedanta 310 Call and simultaneously selling 330 Call of the November series.

Topics
Vedanta  | Derivative trading | Market technicals

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Bull Spread Strategy on Vedanta

Buy Vedanta (24-Nov Expiry) 310 Call at Rs 8.5 & simultaneously sell 330 Call at Rs 3

Lot Size 1,550

Cost of the strategy Rs 5.5 (Rs 8,525 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 22,475; if Vedanta closes at or above 330 on expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 315.5

Approx margin required Rs 25,000

Rationale:

We have seen long build up in the Vedanta futures on Thursday, where we have seen 17 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 2 per cent.

The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at highest level since 15-Sept 2022.

Primary trend of the Stock turned positive as stock price closed above its 200-day EMA.

Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI(10) are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vedanta

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 08:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.