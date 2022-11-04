F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends this F&O trading strategy in Vedanta

Bull Spread Strategy on Vedanta

Buy (24-Nov Expiry) 310 Call at Rs 8.5 & simultaneously sell 330 Call at Rs 3

Lot Size 1,550

Cost of the strategy Rs 5.5 (Rs 8,525 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 22,475; if closes at or above 330 on expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 315.5

Approx margin required Rs 25,000

Rationale:

We have seen long build up in the futures on Thursday, where we have seen 17 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 2 per cent.

The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at highest level since 15-Sept 2022.

Primary trend of the Stock turned positive as stock price closed above its 200-day EMA.

Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI(10) are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

