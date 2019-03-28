F&O cues: Positive rollover may help Nifty cross 11,600 comfortably

With the Nifty50 index witnessing selling pressure around 11,550 levels, the next month scenario seems more exciting with turbulence hitting lower grounds. Several stocks are witnessing positive rollovers as positions switch to April expiry.

The highest premium is being witnessed in Torrent Power and Adani Enterprises with their prices getting one per cent costlier. On the negative side, Jet Airways (India), V-Guard Industries and TVS Motor Company have seen a discounted premium for

Stocks like YES Bank, and are witnessing higher (OI) for Major private banks such as Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are depicting higher interest of traders.

The Put-call ratio for Nifty50 stands around 1.60 fostering stable sentiment for If in case, the index manages to absorb selling arising in the range of 11,550 – 11,600, then it may further head towards 11,750 and 11,850 levels.

As of now, 11,600 CE and 11,400 PE is gathering for the April weekly expiry.

As index starts trading in weekly series, the monthly expiry will see activity only after mid-month (fortnight). The current trend reversed from 11,300 levels, which eventually stay as support for coming sessions.

The current series is eyeing lower enthusiasm for auto stocks. Scrips like Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, and Tata Motors are losing on “sustained addition” in OI for upcoming series.

PRICE FALLING AND OI RISING Description Current %Chg OpenInt OI Chg MFSL 25 Apr 2019 440 -2.59 1158 20 DRREDDY 25 Apr 2019 2741.5 -1.61 11049 49.9 BAJAJ-AUTO 25 Apr 2019 2918.8 -1.57 12405 21.14 EXIDEIND 25 Apr 2019 224.55 -1.36 2572 32.17 ESCORTS 25 Apr 2019 812.05 -1.31 1415 45.73