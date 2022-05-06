F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread on Infosys

-
ALSO READ
Here is a derivative strategy on Marico by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Infosys Q4 result analysis: Buy, sell or hold? What brokerages suggest
Sensex slips for 3rd day, ends 237 pts down; HDFC duo top drags, ITC up 2%
Infosys Q4 net rises 12% YoY; projects revenue growth of 13-15% in FY22-23
Infosys Q4 preview: Will high costs dent margin? What top brokerages expect
-
BULL SPREAD Strategy on Infy
Buy INFY (26-May Expiry) 1,600 CALL at Rs 32 & simultaneously sell 1,640 CALL at Rs 18
Lot Size 300
Cost of the strategy Rs 14 (Rs 4,200 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 7,800 If Infy closes at or above 1,640 on 26 May expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 1,618
Rationale:
-
We have seen long buildup in the Infy futures where we have seen 2% addition (Prov) with Infy rising by 3%.
-
Short term trend of the Infosys turned positive as it has closed above its 5 day EMA.
- RSI oscillator has exited oversold zone with positive divergence, Indicating probable bullish reversal
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU