Factors for a bull market are looking a little thin, says Shankar Sharma

It has been a rollercoaster ride for the markets in the past few sessions. SHANKAR SHARMA, vice-chairman and joint managing director at First Global, shares his views on the recent developments and his sector preferences in this backdrop with Puneet Wadhwa.

Edited excerpts: What is your view on the markets? I was concerned about the markets’ internals since June as they were being driven by a handful of stocks in the Nifty50 index. Trends in the broader indices, including some scrips in the Nifty50 were in the reverse direction. A narrow list of stocks was trying ...