Fee-charging advisors fear Sebi move on net worth may undermine business

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) proposal requiring financial planners or registered investment advisors (RIAs) to put in Rs 5 million net worth after 150 clients or Rs 400 million assets has led to fear among flat fee-charging advisors, who are re-assessing viability of running their businesses.

In its consultation paper on January 15, the market regulator has said that any individual investment adviser, whose number of clients exceed 150 or assets under advice are over Rs 400 million, would need to re-register themselves as non-individual adviser within six ...