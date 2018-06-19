Financial advisors' body moves Sebi over ban on distributors

The Foundation of Independent Financial Advisors (FIFA) has written to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) mutual fund advisory committee seeking a hearing on a consultation paper issued by Sebi that effectively quashes any possibility of distributors providing advice to their clients.

The industry body says such a move could make it difficult for retail investors to access any advice. “We have seen a precedence of this happening in the UK. After the UK regulator - Financial Services Authority (FSA) - banned commissions for distributors serving ...