First tranche of 2022-23 gold bonds to open for subscription on June 20

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What are sovereign green bonds, and why are they called so?
Reserve Bank of India to prematurely redeem sovereign gold bonds
TMS, Ep 100: Cryptocurrency tax, defence industry, markets, and green bonds
Premature redemption price of sovereign gold bond fixed at Rs 5,115/unit
Tackle low liquidity in sovereign gold bonds by laddering, say analysts
-
The first tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) for 2022-23 will open for subscription for five days from June 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.
The RBI further said that the second tranche (2022-23 Series II) will be available for subscription during August 22-26, 2022.
The central bank issues the bonds on behalf of the Government of India, and these bonds are restricted for sale to resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), trusts, universities and charitable institutions.
"The tenor of the SGB will be for a period of eight years with an option of premature redemption after 5th year to be exercised on the date on which interest is payable," the RBI said, and added, minimum permissible investment will be one gram of gold.
In 2021-22, SGBs were issued in 10 tranches for an aggregate amount of Rs 12,991 crore (27 tonnes).
The maximum limit of subscription is 4 Kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUFs and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal year.
The RBI further said the price of SGB will be fixed in rupees on the basis of a simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited (IBJA) for the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period.
The issue price of the SGBs will be less by Rs 50 per gram for the investors who subscribe online and pay through digital mode.
"The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.5 per cent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value," the central bank said.
The SGBs are sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), post offices and the two stock exchanges (NSE and BSE).
The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015, with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings -- used for the purchase of gold -- into financial savings.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU