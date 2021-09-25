JUST IN
Sensex at 60K: Stock valuation at highest since Lehman crisis
Business Standard

Five stocks drive Sensex from 50,000 to 60,000: Check details here

RIL and Infosys have accounted for third of gains

The Sensex has gone from 50,000 to 60,000 (19.5 per cent gain) in less than eight months. The index closed above the 50,000-level on February 3 and on Friday it topped the 60,000-mark for the first time.

Interestingly, only five stocks have accounted for over half of the 10,000-point move. These are Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and ICICI Bank.

In fact, RIL and Infosys account for a third of the gains. This doesn’t mean other stocks have not gained. Bajaj Finserv has almost doubled, but given its low weightage its index contribution is just 5%.

First Published: Sat, September 25 2021. 02:11 IST

