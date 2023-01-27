JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at firm start; Adani Group's FPO opens today

Stock market LIVE: On the earnings front, 67 companies, including Bajaj Finance and Vedanta, are scheduled to report their October- December quarter earnings on Friday

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Q3, Tata Motors, Adani, FPO, Hindenburg, budget
Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic equities may look to stabilise on Friday after Wednesday's selling rout. At 7:40 AM, SGX Nifty was up 70 points at 18,025 levels. 

Domestically, Adani Group stocks will be in focus as companies linked to Gautam Adani plan to file a detailed response on Friday. This comes after Hindenburg Research said it stands by its report that alleged "brazen" market manipulation and accounting fraud by the Adani group, saying it has a long list of documents it will demand in a legal discovery process.

Besides, Adani Group's Rs 20,000-crore FPO will open for subscription today, and will run till January 31.

On the earnings front, 67 companies, including Bajaj Finance and Vedanta, are scheduled to report their October- December quarter earnings on Friday.

That apart, investors' reaction to the US GDP data, oil prices, and foreign fund flow will guide the markets.

Global cues
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.11 per cent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.23 per cent higher, while South Korea's Kospi was flat. China stock exchanges are closed till Monday. 

Overnight, on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.76 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.10 per cent. 

 

