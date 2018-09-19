Foreign companies get Sebi nod to hedge in commodity derivatives

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in its board meeting on Tuesday, decided to allow foreign companies having exposures in the Indian commodity market to hedge their positions in derivatives. The decision was taken after consultation with the ministry of finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, they will not be allowed to hedge their exposures in sensitive commodities.

Derivatives trading will also not be permitted in commodities they don’t have exposure in. This may differ from company to company. Sebi has clarified that hedging cannot be for ...