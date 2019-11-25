Foreign portfolio investors pour in $6 billion in the past two months

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are pouring money into the domestic market at an unprecedented pace. The net investment by overseas investors into the equities cash segment has topped $6 billion (Rs 44,000 crore) in the past two months.

The rolling two-month FPI flows into the domestic market currently is the highest since May. The sharp flows have helped the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty surge 13 per cent in just two months. The earnings-boosting move of lowering corporation tax rates in September, coupled with easing monetary policy globally, are seen as the reasons for ...