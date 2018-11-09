Fortis Healthcare, Mphasis & Bharti Airtel among top stocks to track today

US Fed outcome, rupee movement, crude oil prices and other global factors are likely to be the key triggers for the domestic market on Friday. Stock markets were closed on Wednesday and Thursday for 'Diwali Laxmi Pujan' and 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

The benchmark indices on Wednesday rallied to their best Muhurat trade session gains in 10 years, settling over 0.5 per cent higher in the Muhurat session of Samvat 2075 led by a rise in automobile stocks and information technology (IT) stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 35,238, up 246 points (0.70 per cent) and the Nifty 50 index rose 68 points (0.65 per cent) to settle at 10,598 levels.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's trading session -

Fortis Healthcare: The troubled hotel chain is likely to remain in focus as the company's CEO Bhavdeep Singh resigned on Thursday citing citing professional and personal reasons. According to reports, the company's board is expected to meet next week to appoint representatives from IHH on the board. IHH in July had announced plans to acquire up to 57 per cent stake in Fortis.

Jet Airways, SpiceJet: DGCA has directed Jet Airways, SpiceJet to take action on sensor-related issues with Boeing 737 MAX. Currently, Jet Airways and SpiceJet fly Boeing 737 MAX planes in India. Together, there are at least six such aircraft with the two carriers.





Mphasis: The company has announced its acquisition of Stelligent Systems LLC, a technology services company specializing in DevOps automation on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stelligent provides DevOps and DevSecOps solutions on AWS.

Majesco: It said taht PT PFI Mega Life Insurance (PFI Mega Life), the joint venture life insurance company of Prudential Financial Inc and CT Corpora, has selected Majesco Policy for life & annuities and group along with a point of sale and activity management solution specifically used within the Asia Pacific region. The announcement was made on Thursday, 8 November 2018.

GAIL (India): The state-run company announced award of contract for the purchase of 616 km of line pipe worth Rs 1,100 crore for the Barauni -Guwahati pipeline, putting on fast track project execution of the crucial 729 km feeder line linking North East India with the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga pipeline network.



Select PSU banks: The government expects four PSU banks to come out of PCA, as per media sources. Banks expected to exit PCA include Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Corporation Bank. Considering this as a start, one can expect gradually more banks to come out and marginally impact current strong growth of other private banks and NBFCs. This is positive for these four and other PCA banks.

Bharti Airtel: Moody's Investors Service has placed Bharti Airtel's rating on review for downgrade, following low levels of profitability and expectation of weak cash flow. "The review for downgrade is primarily driven by our expectation that Bharti's cash flow generation will remain weak and leverage elevated," Moody's VP and Senior Credit Officer Annalisa DiChiara said.

Allahabad Bank: Public-sector lender Allahabad Bank on Thursday informed stock exchanges that it had received a communication from the finance ministry stating it was getting a capital infusion to the tune of Rs 30.54 billion.

Earnings today: The stock-specific action is likely to continue with nearly 75 companies including Titan Company, Indian Energy Exchange, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Bank and India Cements to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.



(With Inputs from Agencies and Capital Market)