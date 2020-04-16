Foxed by market volatility, MFs hold cash to invest when the market dips

The heightened market volatility has put several fund managers in a dilemma on deploying fresh funds, with industry estimates showing cash levels in about a dozen equity funds rising to 10-30 per cent in March.

At an aggregate level, of the Rs 1.15 trillion asset base of large-cap funds as of March 31, 2020, 5.7 per cent was held in cash and cash equivalents. The cash levels have gone up 160 basis points (bps) from 4.1 per cent in February.

In large- and mid-cap funds, cash levels have inched higher by 130 bps. At the end of March, of the Rs 42,984 asset base, 3.7 per cent was parked in cash and cash equivalents.

Industry players say that taking large cash calls can also put equity schemes at risk of underperformance, if bounce back instead of seeing further deep corrections.

"If see further deep correction, these funds will be able to gain from deploying funds at lower price points, but the strategy can backfire if bounce back and end up hurting returns, instead of optimising it," said senior executive of a fund house.

At an aggregate level, of Rs 5.79 trillion equity assets in the industry, Rs 28,882 crore were held in cash and cash equivalents. This translates into five per cent cash levels, rising from 4.7 per cent in February. Incidentally, the cash percentage is highest in six months.

According to industry estimates, several schemes in large-caps, multi-caps and mid-caps are sitting on cash levels of between 15-30 per cent. “While certain individual cash positions are much higher in small-cap funds, not many funds have taken cash calls as fresh investor flows had already been weak in such funds or subscriptions had been suspended in popular schemes,” said a fund manager.

The heightened market volatility amid the Coronavirus outbreak has taken a heavy toll on markets. In March, the benchmark Nifty had declined as much as 30 per cent, falling as low as 7,801 points. However, Nifty has also seen some recovery from these levels, gaining 15 per cent.

“Fund managers take tactical cash calls to optimise returns and in sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. One school of thought says that it may not be prudent for fund managers to take cash calls, as investors give funds with the mandate to be invested,” said Dhirendra Kumar, chief executive officer of MF tracker Value Research.

“Fund managers can be caught off-guard with such a strategy, as past experiences have shown that it is very difficult to spot market bottoms and deploy cash, and market reversals can also be swift in a volatile environment and cause massive underperformance,” said chief executive officer of a fund house.