FPI registrations decline as coronavirus pandemic hits market sentiment

The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has taken a toll on the number of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) registrations in the June quarter, with investors putting their investment plans on hold amid the prevailing uncertainty.

New monthly registrations averaged more than 100 this year until April before dipping to 17 and 35 in May and June, respectively. The number for July showed some improvement with the first half of the month seeing 28 registrations, data from Prime Database shows. The higher number of registrations in March and April were possibly due to clearing of pending applications made 2-3 months ago.

According to experts, the work from home routine, the volatility in the stock worldwide and redemption pressures compelled investors to defer new investment plans.





ALSO READ: Noida police books Volkswagen group firms for 'pollution cheat device'

"The number of new FPI registrations witnessed a dip largely due to the pandemic, lockdown-like conditions and economic uncertainty globally. Sebi, on its part, eased the process by allowing new FPIs to submit scanned copies of documents. There has been some revival of FPI interest over the last few days as India switches to "unlock" mode and economic activities pick-up," said Suresh Swamy, partner, PwC India.

The market regulator has allowed scanned copies of documents for renewing registration till August 31 in the wake of current pandemic after receiving representations from various stakeholders about extending temporary relaxation with respect to compliance requirements for FPIs.

The newly introduced common application form (CAF) is expected to hasten the application process for FPIs. CAF obviates the need for FPIs to have their constitutive documents attested by Apostille or by Indian High Commission. CAF is supposed to provide a single window clearance wherein FPI applicants shall fill a single form in an electronic manner and obtain registration with Sebi, PAN from Income Tax Department, KYC and Open bank and demat account in India.



ALSO READ: June FMCG sales back to pre-Covid-19 levels, thanks to rural India: Nielsen

The pandemic erased more than $18 trillion from global over the course of February and March 2020, before a recovery in April and the subsequent months, according to World Federation of Exchanges.

FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 64,000 crore between February and April before turning net buyers in May and June, driven by ultra-loose monetary conditions overseas. They remain net sellers to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore.

“There was a pause in decision-making among FPIs; everyone was in a wait and watch mode. That will now change and we may see some interest come back in the next few months. It will be a gradual process, however," said a person who deals with FPIs.

Analysts believe that countries such as India are likely to see a long drawn path to recovery given the low per-capita income, poor health care facilities and large population. Moreover, it's recovery may lag that of developed market economies.





ALSO READ: 1.98 mn people flew domestically in June; airline load factor was low: DGCA

"While FPI flows may continue in India given risk-on sentiment and the weakening USD outlook, compared to other EMs, it will likely remain modest until economic growth recovers, which is still some time away, in our view. Hence, we suggest that investors avoid chasing market rallies and maintain a defensive stance," said Jitendra Gohil, Head of India Equity Research, Credit Suisse Wealth Management, India, in a June 16 research note.