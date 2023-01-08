FPIs begin 2023 in sell-off mode; pull out nearly Rs 5,900 crore

Foreign investors offloaded nearly Rs 5,900 crore from the Indian equity in the first week of January on growing concerns over the re-emergence of Covid in some parts of the world and recession worries in the US.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have been adopting a cautious stance toward Indian equity for the past few weeks.

Going forward, flow is expected to remain volatile amid GDP growth concerns, high global interest rates, and muted earnings expectations in the third quarter, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, said.

According to data with the depositories, have made a net pull out of Rs 5,872 crore from the Indian equity during January 2-6.

In fact, foreign investors have been selling for 11 consecutive days, taking the cumulative selling to Rs 14,300 crore. This came following a net inflow of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,239 crore in November. Overall, have made a net withdrawal of Rs 1.21 trillion from the Indian equity markets in 2022.

