FPIs begin 2023 in sell-off mode; pull out nearly Rs 5,900 crore

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance see highest FPI inflows in July-September
What's behind the fall in India's FDI inflows?
India-dedicated funds stanch FPI sell-off in September, shows data
FDI equity inflows dip 14% during April-September to $26.9 billion: DPIIT
Markets log 3rd highest monthly FPI inflows since Covid outbreak in August
-
Foreign investors offloaded nearly Rs 5,900 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first week of January on growing concerns over the re-emergence of Covid in some parts of the world and recession worries in the US.
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have been adopting a cautious stance toward Indian equity markets for the past few weeks.
Going forward, FPIs flow is expected to remain volatile amid GDP growth concerns, high global interest rates, and muted earnings expectations in the third quarter, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, said.
According to data with the depositories, FPIs have made a net pull out of Rs 5,872 crore from the Indian equity markets during January 2-6.
In fact, foreign investors have been selling for 11 consecutive days, taking the cumulative selling to Rs 14,300 crore. This came following a net inflow of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,239 crore in November. Overall, FPIs have made a net withdrawal of Rs 1.21 trillion from the Indian equity markets in 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 23:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU