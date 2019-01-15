FPIs may take up issue of including India in bond indices club with RBI

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are likely to take up the issue of including India in the global bond indices club during its meeting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) next week. Inclusion in these indices, created by index providers such as JP Morgan, could potentially result in billions of dollars in FPI inflows.

It would also enable them to become more prominent investors in government securities (g-secs) and the corporate bond market. India had first started talks with global index providers in 2013 but abandoned plans to be included in their indices a year later over ...