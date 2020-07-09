FPO set for comeback as fund raising tool with Yes Bank's mega offering

The follow-on public offering (FPO), an raising instrument for listed companies, has gone out of favour. The last successful FPO to hit the domestic market was in 2014 by Engineers India. Apart from the state-owned firm, only three others have successfully launched an FPO, the trend in which is strikingly similar to an initial public offering (IPO).

Lengthy approval process and risk of the issue getting undersubscribed, if the secondary market see volatility, are some of the reasons why listed firms have stayed clear of doing FPOs to raise capital. Instead, qualified institutional placements (QIPs) have been the go-to instrument for listed companies to raise capital given its fast-track nature.

However, the FPO lull is set to end with recently-resurrected planning to launch a mega Rs 15,000-crore offering next week. So why is the lender opting to do an FPO over the more sought-after QIP or for that matter a rights issue?

Investment bankers say given the situation the bank’s predicament, it had little choice even though it has board approval to raise funds through multiple routes. High dilution, complex shareholding and compulsion to issue shares at deep discount to current market rate mean most fund raising avenues are shut for the bank, they add.

Shares of on Thursday ended at Rs 26.7, valuing the lender at Rs 33,500 crore. To raise Rs 15,000 crore in equity capital, will mean huge dilution of current equity base. More so, as some reports suggests that the shares will have to be issued at half the current market rate to entice investors.

This rules out a QIP, which has to be priced around prevailing market rate. Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently eased the pricing formula for QIPs. However, it still doesn’t move the needle much. FPOs, on the other hand, allow free pricing.

Rights offering is another instrument that allows a company to freely price its shares. However, doing a rights issue would entail that the existing shareholders of will have to pump in more money. For instance, State Bank of India (SBI), which currently holds 48.2 per cent stake, will have to cough up nearly Rs 7,500 crore. The bank has board approval to invest up to Rs 1,760 crore.

In March, the government announced a restructuring plan for Yes Bank, under which SBI pumped in Rs 6,050, ICICI Bank and HDFC invested Rs 1,000 crore each. Meanwhile, five others invested between Rs 250 crore and Rs 600 crore. Given the recent investments, existing shareholders were non-committal to invest more, said a person with the knowledge.

Investment banking sources say another reason for the FPO is to widen the investor base by encouraging retail, high networth individuals (HNIs) and institutional investors participate. This is only possible through an FPO as a QIP only allows institutional investors to participate.

Industry players say recent Sebi relaxation on fast-tracking of FPOs and shortened listing timelines could once again increase the appeal for the instrument.

Last month, Sebi allowed companies to launch their FPOs, of a certain size, without its review or feedback. Earlier, companies had to file an offer document and wait for weeks for Sebi’s feedback to launch the issue. Also, the time taken between closing of an FPO to listing of the new shares has bene reduced from 12 days to just six days.