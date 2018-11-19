Fresh push for retail investment in g-secs, NSE launches app, website

To encourage retail investor participation in government securities (g-secs), the National Stock Exchange on Monday launched a mobile application and web-based platform ‘ goBID’.

' goBID’ helps retail investors to participate on ‘non-competitive’ basis in the auction of g-secs, Treasury Bills (T-bills) conducted periodically by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Retail investors can invest in T-Bills of 91 days, 182 days and 364 days and various government bonds from one year to almost 40 years through this app. Investment can be made almost every week after a one-time registration, said in a statement

The 'NSE goBID' app will be available to all the registered investors with NSE's trading members. It will allow retail investors to make payment directly from their bank accounts using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and internet banking.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman while speaking at the launch of the app said in government securities is still negligible. "In the past one year, only Rs 600 million has been invested by retail investors, which is nothing," Tyagi said.

Tyagi termed the launch of the app as a good step and said this platform should be adequately publicised as government yields give better returns than fixed deposits of banks.

The on November 23, 2017, had permitted stock exchanges to act as aggregators in the facility of non-competitive bidding in government securities.

Despite, various initiatives in the past, retail participation in the g-sec and corporate bond market has not taken off in a big way. Retail investors currently account for only three per cent of outstanding corporate bond issuances.

Experts say with the g-sec yield turning attractive and stock turning choppy, it is an opportune time for retail investors to look at the debt

Currently, the one-year treasury bill yield is 7.33 per cent, five-year is 7.65 per cent and 10-year is 7.82 per cent.

Investment in is risk-free as its supported by sovereign guarantee.