From RIL to ICICI Bank, here're the stocks that brought Sensex down

The benchmark Sensex has dropped 7,200 points, or 17.5 per cent, since February 20, 2020, the day when the global sell-off triggered by the spread of coronavirus started. During this period, all the 30 index components have seen an erosion in their stock price. However, 10 stocks have contributed to 70 per cent of the losses.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank have been the biggest drag on the index performance, given their high weightage. We analyse stocks which have made the biggest negative contribution and how their valuations compare now to their five-year average. Most of ...