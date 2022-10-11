JUST IN
Business Standard

Fund houses rush to acquire talent as tightening of compliance rules weighs

New hires demand compensation beyond standard hikes to make up for impact on take-home pay due to the skin-in-the-game norms; seasoned professionals quit in droves

Topics
SEBI | Mutual Funds | talent crunch

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

employment
Legal experts say that even though profitability may get impacted in the near-term, the potential growth in assets could help offset the higher compliance cost

Amid tighter rules for staff in the mutual fund (MF) industry, some fund houses are entering a talent acquisition race and shelling more, with new hires demanding compensation over and above standard hikes to make up for the impact on take-home salaries due to the skin-in-the-game norms, senior executives from four fund houses confirmed.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 17:52 IST

