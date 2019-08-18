Fund Pick: IDFC Dynamic Bond has consistently outperformed its peers

Launched in December 2008, IDFC Dynamic Bond Fund featured in the top 30 percentile of the dynamic bond funds category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) in the three quarters ended June 2019. Suyash Choudhary has been managing the fund since October 2010.

The fund’s investment objective is to generate optimal returns by active management of the portfolio by investing in debt and money market instruments across maturities. Trailing returns The fund has consistently outperformed its peers (funds ranked under the dynamic bond funds category in CMFR June 2019) across the past ...