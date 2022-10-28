Fusion Micro Finance's IPO opens Nov 2, price band Rs 350-368 a share

Fusion Macro finance Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) for raising Rs 600 crore through fresh issue of equity shares is slated to open on November 2 and close on November 04. Apart from the fresh equity issuance, the also has an offer-for-sale component. The OFS of 13.69 million equity shares includes the sale of 650,000 shares by Devesh Sachdev. The price band has been fixed at Rs 350 to Rs 368 per share of a face value Rs 10 each.