JUST IN
Boat joins PharmEasy, Droom to shelve listing plans amid valuation concerns
Busiest week for IPOs this year with four offers set to hit market
Fusion Microfinance sets IPO price band at Rs 350-368 per share
Samvat 2078: Record-breaking year for IPOs but outlook turns cloudy
BoB-backed IndiaFirst Life Insurance files DRHP with Sebi for IPO
Tracxn Technologies stock gains on NSE debut, up 17.7% at Rs 94.20 apiece
IndiaFirst Life Insurance to file draft papers with Sebi in next few weeks
Four companies receive Sebi approval for initial public offerings
Fidelity, HDFC Mutual eye India's Five Star IPO at lower valuation: Report
Zoomcar Holdings to go public via merger with Innovative International
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News
Sebi suspends registration of RTA for three months over operational lapses
Business Standard

Fusion Micro Finance's IPO opens Nov 2, price band Rs 350-368 a share

IPO consists of fresh equity of Rs 600 cr, OFS of 13.69 million shares

Topics
IPOs | Fusion Microfinance | IPO

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

IPO, markets
The price band has been fixed at Rs 350 to Rs 368 per share of a face value Rs 10 each.

Fusion Macro finance Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) for raising Rs 600 crore through fresh issue of equity shares is slated to open on November 2 and close on November 04. Apart from the fresh equity issuance, the IPO also has an offer-for-sale component. The OFS of 13.69 million equity shares includes the sale of 650,000 shares by Devesh Sachdev. The price band has been fixed at Rs 350 to Rs 368 per share of a face value Rs 10 each.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPOs

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 20:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.