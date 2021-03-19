Future group stocks slip as Delhi High Court puts RIL deal on hold

-
ALSO READ
Future Group stocks under pressure as deal with Reliance put on hold
In relief for Amazon, Delhi HC puts Future-Reliance deal on hold
Delhi HC issues notice to Future, RIL retail arms on Amazon's plea
Delhi HC orders status quo on $3.4 bn Future Group-Reliance Retail deal
Future group shares, RIL gain after CCI nod for Reliance Retail deal
-
Shares of Future group companies, on Friday, were locked in their respective lower circuit, with no buyers seen on the counters, after the Delhi High Court upheld the Emergency Award passed against the $3.4-billion Future-Reliance deal.
Future Retail (Rs 55.85), Future Lifestyle Fashions (Rs 64.85), Future Enterprises (Rs 8.60), and Future Consumer (Rs 6.42) were locked in 10 per cent lower circuit, while Future Supply Chain Solutions (Rs 79.80) and Future Market Networks (Rs 15.05) were frozen in 5 per cent lower circuit on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.26 per cent at 49,088 points, at 10:31 am. The stock of Future Retail hit a record low, falling below its previous low of Rs 60.80, touched on Thursday, March 18.
The court, on Thursday, held that Future Retail, Future Coupons (the promoter entity of Future Retail), founder and owner Kishore Biyani and others violated the Emergency Award. Issuing a show-cause notice to Biyani and others, it asked why they should not be detained in civil prison, according law platform Bar & Bench. Directing the attachment of Biyani's assets, the court ordered the filing of an affidavit describing his assets, Business Standard reported.
Jeff Bezos-led Amazon is locked in legal disputes with Biyani-headed Future. It has alleged that the retail conglomerate violated an agreement with the American e-commerce firm by agreeing to sell its assets to Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries last year. Future has denied any wrongdoing. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU