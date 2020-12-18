Garware Polyester rallies 8%, hits 26-year high on strong revenue outlook

-
ALSO READ
Paint shares shine in a weak market; Asian, Berger Paints hit record highs
Cosmo Films surges 9% as Board to consider share buyback plan
Trading strategies by Religare Broking: Buy Indian Oil Corporation, Titan
Weekly stock recommendations by Religare Broking: Buy Sun Pharma, TVS Motor
Bank stks in focus; Nifty Bank adds over 2.5%; IDFC First gains 7%, SBI 2%
-
Shares of Garware Polyester edged higher by 8 per cent to Rs 366, hitting a multi-year high on the BSE, in the intra-day trade on Friday after the company said it became the first paint protection films (PPF) manufacturer in India. The firm sees Rs 300 crore incremental revenue by financial year (FY) 2023 on the back of its entry into the PPF segment.
The stock of the flagship company of the Garware Group and a leading player in specialty polyester films in India was trading at its highest level since November 1994, the BSE data show. It hit an all-time high of Rs 515 on June 17, 1994. In the past two days, the stock has rallied 14 per cent.
Garware Polyester on Thursday said that it has commenced the production of PPF for automobile paint protection. Currently, PPPF has an estimated global market size of $500 million and is dominated by global giants like 3M, Llumar (from Eastman), XPEL etc.
"With no major domestic manufacturing competition, the company estimates PPF to contribute 20 per cent of FY23 revenue estimated at an incremental Rs 300 crore. The GPL PPF will also be more competitively priced than those available in the Indian market today, as it is manufactured in GPL's highly efficient, integrated manufacturing set-up," the company said in a press release.
Paint Protection Film is designed to give automobile paint coatings the highest level of protection and impact resistance, and these films are clear, self-healing Paint Protection Films. This extends the life of the paint coating on vehicles and has self-healing properties. The PPF is manufactured using a specially formulated Thermoplastic Polyurethane film (TPU), which offers high reliability and consistent performance. The highly specialized film protects the vehicle's paint from scratches, dents and damage caused by road debris and rocks, as well as from environmental elements, through its force-dissipation properties, the company added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU