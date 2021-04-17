Glenmark Pharma arm files paperwork for IPO with market regulator

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma to launch complete range of generic anti-epilepsy drug
Astrazeneca gets nod to use ant-diabetes drug for kidney disease in India
Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms on drug plant
Govt working to improve ease of doing biz in pharma sector: Minister
Pharmaceutical industry rebounds in March at 10.3% growth: Ind-Ra
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said its wholly-owned arm Glenmark Life Sciences has filed preliminary papers for an initial public offer with market regulator Sebi.
Glenmark Life Sciences has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offer, according to a regulatory filing.
The offer comprises fresh issue of up to Rs 1,160 crore and an offer for sale of up to 73,05,245 equity shares of Rs 2 each of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the filing said.
The board of directors of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd during its meeting on April 16 approved the offer for sale of up to 73,05,245 equity shares of Rs 2 apiece as part of the IPO.
The IPO will be subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals and other considerations, the filing said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU