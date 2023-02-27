JUST IN
Markets may give single-digit positive returns for the year: J Jaipuria
Global equities outpace bonds in ultra-long marathon, shows data

Global equities have delivered 5% annualised returns versus 1.7% for bonds since 1900

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse (Photo: Bloomberg)

Equities are the go-to asset class as far as ultra-long-term returns are concerned. Over the past 123 years, global equities have provided an annualised real return of 5 per cent in US dollar terms, while bonds have delivered 1.7 per cent and short-term bills just 0.4 per cent, according to Credit Suisse’s Global Investment Returns Yearbook 2023.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 06:49 IST

