Global steel output up 4.6% in H1 as strong margins tempt mills to ramp up

Global crude output, a gauge of economic health, rose 4.6 per cent in the first half (H1) of this year versus the same period last year, as strong margins prompted mills in major producing countries to ramp up, industry data showed on Thursday.

production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Association (worldsteel) was 881.5 million tonnes (mt) in the first half. In June, it rose 5.8 per cent versus June last year to 151.4 mt, worldsteel said.

Production in China, which makes and consumes half the world’s steel, rose 6 per cent to 451.2 mt in the first half, and gained 7.5 per cent in June versus June last year to reach 80.2 mt.

“We expect global production to continue to rise in the next few months as Chinese mills take advantage of higher margins and boost output ahead of winter (production) restrictions,” Capital Economics said in a note. “At the same time, the tariff on US steel imports, coupled with high prices, will continue to incentivise US output. (This) underpins our bearish view on prices this year.”

The research house sees US hot rolled coil at $800 a tonne at the end of the year, down from $915 on Thursday.