JUST IN
Gold proves its mettle against Sensex, price rises 2.6% in CY22
Gold risks collapse into bear market as Federal Reserve targets inflation
India's demand for gold rises 43% in June qtr as economy recovers: WGC
India's gold demand for 2022 to be over 800 tonne, says World Gold Council
Gold price falls as firm US dollar, yields compound rate-hike woes
Gold price steadies near 9-month low with spotlight on US CPI data
Gold hovers near 9-month low as dollar gains on looming rate hikes
Gold sector finds reprieve after selloff as US dollar rally cools
Kalyan Jewellers reports robust revenue growth of over 65% in June quarter
Gold rises on bargain hunting after hitting weakest level since December
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » commodity gold
MCX Crude Oil can dip to Rs 6,200; Natural Gas futures seen testing Rs 420
Business Standard

Gold price remains unchanged; silver price falls Rs 200 to Rs 56,400 per kg

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs. 56,400, while in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,800

Topics
Gold trade | Silver Prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold and SIlver price today
Gold and SIlver price today

Gold rates remained unchanged on Wednesday with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 50,640, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by Rs 200, to Rs 56,400 from Rs 56,600 yesterday.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged at Rs 46,420.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,640 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,420, respectively.

In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 50,790 and Rs 46,570 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,310 and Rs 47,050, respectively. Meanwhile, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 56,400 today. In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs. 56,400, while in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,800.


US gold prices fell as the dollar steadied, while the US Federal Reserve's commitment to tightening monetary policy also weighed on zero-yield bullion's appeal.

Spot gold was down by 0.1 per cent at $1,650.75 per ounce, as of 0125 GMT. US gold futures went up 0.1 per cent at $1,657.30

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold trade

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 09:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.