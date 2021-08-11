Gold price today at Rs 45,280 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,300 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat on Monday remained unchanged at Rs 45,280 yesterday.

Silver was selling at Rs 63,300 per kg: dropping Rs 300 from yesterday, according to the website Good Returns.

jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price stands at Rs 45,500 per 10 gm. For Mumbai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 45,280, while, in Chennai, it is at Rs 43,730, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat also remained unchanged at Rs 46,280 per 10 gm. In New Delhi, gold price stands at Rs 49,600 per 10 gm (24 carat) while in Mumbai it is 46,280.