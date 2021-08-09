Gold price today at Rs 45,690 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,000 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat on Monday fell by Rs 10 to trade at Rs 45,690 from Rs 45,700 a day earlier. Silver was selling at Rs 65,000 per kg: unchanged from yesterday, according to the website Good Returns.

jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price stands at Rs 45,990 per 10 gm.

For Mumbai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 45,690, while, in Chennai, it is at Rs 44,390, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat fell down by Rs 10 to Rs 46,700 per 10 gm.

In the global market, fall sharply as a break of $1,750 triggered stop loss sales taking it as low as $1,684 an ounce. It was last down 2.2% at $1,723.