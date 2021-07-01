Gold price today at Rs 45,740 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,600 a kg

The price of 22-carat gold on Thursday slumped to Rs 45,740 for 10 gm from Rs 46,200 on Wednesday. Silver slid to Rs 67,600 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was down at Rs 45,900 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it declined to Rs 44,100. The Mumbai rate is Rs 45,740, according to the website.

The price for 24-carat gold edged lower to Rs 46,740 per 10 gm on Thursday from Rs 47,200 in the Wednesday trading session.

Silver, on Thursday, witnessed a decline of Rs 40 to Rs 67,600 from Rs 68,000 per kilogram on Wednesday.

The Indian rupee weakened by 9 paise at 74.32 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Wednesday as rising crude oil prices and stronger dollar index weighed on investor sentiment.

In the global market, slid to settle during the trading session and are on track to witness fall ahead of the release of US jobs data.The precious metal slid by 6% marking its biggest weekly drop in June.

Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $1,772.40 per ounce by 1:51 pm EDT (1751 GMT), stalling an initial uptick on some bargain buying.

US gold futures settled 0.3% down at $1,754.30 an ounce.