Gold price today at Rs 46,160 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,900 a kg

The price of 22-carat gold on Monday slid to Rs 46,160 for 10 gm from Rs 46,190 on Friday. Silver was up at Rs 67,900 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was at Rs 46,260 per 10 gm, while in Chennai, it fell Rs 60 to settle at Rs 44,460. The Mumbai rate was at Rs 46,160, according to the website.

The price for 24-carat gold edged lower to Rs 47,160 per 10 gm on Friday from Rs 47,190 in the Friday trading session.

Silver, on Monday remained at 67,900 per kilogram.

The Indian rupee remained flat at 74.18 against the US dollar in early trade on on June 25, Friday.

In the global market, surged higher as US Fed gave mixed signals on interest rate hike even as US Fed reassured that interest rates will not be hiked quickly. The precious metal slid by 6% marking its biggest weekly drop.

Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $1,785.40 per ounce by 1:51 pm EDT (1751 GMT), stalling an initial uptick on some bargain buying.

US gold futures settled 0.3% down at $1,775.30 an ounce.