Gold price today at Rs 46,750 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 70,600 a kg

The price of 22-carat-gold increased by Rs 320 from the day before to Rs 46,750 per 10 gm on Wednesday. The price of silver also increased by Rs 200 from the day before to Rs 70,600 per kg on Wednesday, according to the Good Returns website.
The gold prices surged up in India following trends from the bullion markets on faltering dollar value.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
The price of 22-carat-gold in Delhi stood at Rs 46,550. In Mumbai, it was Rs 46,750 and in Chennai, it was Rs 45,200.
The price of 24-carat-gold also increased by Rs 320 from Tuesday’s price to Rs 47,750 per 10 gm on Wednesday.
The Indian Rupee stood at Rs 74.74 against the US Dollar.
In the international forum, spot gold was seen at $1,817.30 per ounce; U.S. gold futures at $1,804.20 per ounce.
